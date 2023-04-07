Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) After -12.21% Decline From High?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.20, to imply an increase of 8.35% or $2.02 in intraday trading. The ATAT share’s 52-week high remains $29.40, putting it -12.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.02. The company has a valuation of $3.42B, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 219.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATAT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) trade information

After registering a 8.35% upside in the last session, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.50 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 8.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.02%, and 4.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.39%. Short interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $220.48, implying an increase of 88.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $183.65 and $274.87 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATAT has been trading -949.12% off suggested target high and -600.95% from its likely low.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $107.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $118.88 million.

ATAT Dividends

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)’s Major holders

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.05% of the shares at 0.05% float percentage. In total, 0.05% institutions holds shares in the company.