Should Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) Rally After -10.04% Drop From High?

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s traded shares stood at 61489.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.45, to imply an increase of 0.44% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The PESI share’s 52-week high remains $12.60, putting it -10.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.20. The company has a valuation of $151.94M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 107.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) trade information

After registering a 0.44% upside in the last session, Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.60 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.14%, and 58.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 224.36%. Short interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw shorts transact 22610.0 shares and set a 0.52 days time to cover.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) estimates and forecasts

PESI Dividends

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s Major holders

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. insiders hold 7.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.37% of the shares at 46.78% float percentage. In total, 43.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Heartland Advisors Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.11 million shares (or 8.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with 0.45 million shares, or about 3.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.02 million.

We also have Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Heartland Value Fund holds roughly 0.84 million shares. This is just over 6.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about 1.46 million.