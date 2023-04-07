Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Is Currently -508.57 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s traded shares stood at 0.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply an increase of 2.71% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The RCON share’s 52-week high remains $2.13, putting it -508.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $12.52M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 951.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

After registering a 2.71% upside in the last session, Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3800 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.13%, and -67.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.29%. Short interest in Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw shorts transact 0.86 million shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $12.88 million.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Recon Technology Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Recon Technology Ltd. insiders hold 3.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.36% of the shares at 4.52% float percentage. In total, 4.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55033.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 15122.0 shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5280.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 15122.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5280.0