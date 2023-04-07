Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Down -16.61% Year-To-Date

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)’s traded shares stood at 62257.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.92, to imply a decrease of -6.29% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The RANI share’s 52-week high remains $14.90, putting it -202.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.65. The company has a valuation of $238.87M, with an average of 49510.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 34.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) trade information

After registering a -6.29% downside in the last session, Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (RANI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.81, dropping -6.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.96%, and -26.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.61%. Short interest in Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 8.01 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (RANI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (RANI) shares are -48.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -45.31% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -29.60% this quarter before falling -27.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -96.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $110k.

RANI Dividends

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)’s Major holders

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 58.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.09% of the shares at 29.45% float percentage. In total, 12.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.67 million shares (or 2.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alphabet Inc. with 0.51 million shares, or about 2.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.01 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (RANI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.52 million shares. This is just over 2.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 92864.0, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 0.89 million.