Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Loss Of -19.13 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply a decrease of -2.72% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The QNRX share’s 52-week high remains $28.11, putting it -5880.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $5.66M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 702.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QNRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

After registering a -2.72% downside in the last session, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5169 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -2.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.10%, and -19.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.25%. Short interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) saw shorts transact 27030.0 shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 94.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QNRX has been trading -4155.32% off suggested target high and -325.53% from its likely low.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) shares are -81.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.38% against 13.40%.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has its next earnings report out on March 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders hold 8.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.87% of the shares at 0.95% float percentage. In total, 0.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10657.0 shares (or 48.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15132.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Advisory Services Network, LLC with 4000.0 shares, or about 18.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5680.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1151.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1922.0