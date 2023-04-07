Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.01, to imply an increase of 9.06% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The PBYI share’s 52-week high remains $5.16, putting it -71.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.60. The company has a valuation of $130.42M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 338.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

After registering a 9.06% upside in the last session, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.22 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 9.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.88%, and 6.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.84%. Short interest in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) saw shorts transact 0.94 million shares and set a 1.93 days time to cover.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -90.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $57.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $51 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $55.4 million and $45.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.00% before jumping 11.60% in the following quarter.

PBYI Dividends

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s Major holders

Puma Biotechnology Inc. insiders hold 17.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.20% of the shares at 71.66% float percentage. In total, 59.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Camber Capital Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.24 million shares (or 9.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.59 million shares, or about 7.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $15.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.14 million shares. This is just over 2.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.78 million, or 1.70% of the shares, all valued at about 1.69 million.