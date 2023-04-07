Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) Recovered 82.96% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 160.87% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s traded shares stood at 64600.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.40, to imply an increase of 8.46% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The IPDN share’s 52-week high remains $7.77, putting it -43.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $51.46M, with an average of 74290.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 118.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

After registering a 8.46% upside in the last session, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.43 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 8.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.71%, and 97.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 160.87%. Short interest in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $72.00, implying an increase of 92.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $72.00 and $72.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IPDN has been trading -1233.33% off suggested target high and -1233.33% from its likely low.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

IPDN Dividends

Professional Diversity Network Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Professional Diversity Network Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Professional Diversity Network Inc. insiders hold 53.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.85% of the shares at 1.84% float percentage. In total, 0.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 39163.0 shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81067.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 19837.0 shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $41062.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 36924.0 shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57232.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16344.0, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 29746.0.