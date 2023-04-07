Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Has Dropped -52.65% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply a decrease of -4.30% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The PRE share’s 52-week high remains $8.75, putting it -821.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $140.48M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 982.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) trade information

After registering a -4.30% downside in the last session, Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -4.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.90%, and -3.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.65%. Short interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) saw shorts transact 0.73 million shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Prenetics Global Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) shares are -74.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -103.85% against 9.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -46.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $24.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.3 million.

PRE Dividends

Prenetics Global Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Prenetics Global Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)’s Major holders

Prenetics Global Limited insiders hold 33.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.38% of the shares at 12.64% float percentage. In total, 8.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aspex Management (HK) Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.19 million shares (or 4.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dantai Capital Ltd with 0.45 million shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.9 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, ETF Series Solutions-Loncar China Biopharma ETF holds roughly 16218.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29678.0