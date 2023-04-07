Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)’s traded shares stood at 51369.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.25, to imply a decrease of -0.20% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The OBIO share’s 52-week high remains $23.39, putting it -15.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.49. The company has a valuation of $506.45M, with an average of 62770.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 113.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OBIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) trade information

After registering a -0.20% downside in the last session, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.39 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.81%, and 21.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 102.91%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.67, implying a decrease of -8.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OBIO has been trading -3.7% off suggested target high and 25.93% from its likely low.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) estimates and forecasts

OBIO Dividends

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)’s Major holders

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. insiders hold 35.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.75% of the shares at 49.08% float percentage. In total, 31.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 8.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.79 million shares, or about 7.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.83 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund holds roughly 0.6 million shares. This is just over 5.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 2.6 million.