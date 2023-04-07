OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Shares Fall :-9721.43% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s traded shares stood at 93482.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply a decrease of -5.08% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The ONCS share’s 52-week high remains $26.40, putting it -2257.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $2.87M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ONCS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.31.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

After registering a -5.08% downside in the last session, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.6500 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -5.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -49.78%, and -50.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.33%. Short interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) saw shorts transact 44430.0 shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $110.00, implying an increase of 98.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $110.00 and $110.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONCS has been trading -9721.43% off suggested target high and -9721.43% from its likely low.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 76.20% this quarter before jumping 78.10% for the next one.

ONCS Dividends

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has its next earnings report out on December 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s Major holders

OncoSec Medical Incorporated insiders hold 30.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.38% of the shares at 7.79% float percentage. In total, 5.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25187.0 shares (or 0.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42314.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 24179.0 shares, or about 0.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $40620.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 19159.0 shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13025.0, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.