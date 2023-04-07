Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s traded shares stood at 68459.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.81. The ABEO share’s 52-week high remains $8.77, putting it -212.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.19. The company has a valuation of $48.42M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 190.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 2.96 this Thursday, 04/06/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.71%, and -14.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.77%. Short interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw shorts transact 0.52 million shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Abeona Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) shares are -12.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.88% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.60% this quarter before jumping 84.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1 million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3 million and $346k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

ABEO Dividends

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 5.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.68% of the shares at 32.42% float percentage. In total, 30.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 1.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.29 million shares, or about 1.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.89 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 55346.0, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.