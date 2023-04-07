My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $3.00.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.59. The MYSZ share’s 52-week high remains $12.50, putting it -686.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $2.30M, with an average of 26270.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 87.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for My Size Inc. (MYSZ), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MYSZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7700 this Thursday, 04/06/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.02%, and 3.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.54%. Short interest in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw shorts transact 29020.0 shares and set a 0.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 47.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MYSZ has been trading -88.68% off suggested target high and -88.68% from its likely low.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,426.70% compared to the previous financial year.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. My Size Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

My Size Inc. insiders hold 21.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.68% of the shares at 8.48% float percentage. In total, 6.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1543.0 shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4196.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sandy Spring Bank with 365.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $992.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3464.0 shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14245.0