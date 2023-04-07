Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) Have Declined -86.40% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.37, to imply an increase of 7.87% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The MVLA share’s 52-week high remains $10.76, putting it -685.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $69.20M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 686.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

After registering a 7.87% upside in the last session, Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4499 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 7.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.48%, and -36.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.40%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 72.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MVLA has been trading -264.96% off suggested target high and -264.96% from its likely low.

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Movella Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) shares are -86.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 99.56% against 16.00%.

MVLA Dividends

Movella Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Movella Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders

Movella Holdings Inc. insiders hold 8.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.43% of the shares at 107.11% float percentage. In total, 98.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Glazer Capital LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 9.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alpha Wave Global, LP with 3.15 million shares, or about 9.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $31.75 million.