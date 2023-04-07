Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Plunging -68.04% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS)’s traded shares stood at 0.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply a decrease of -2.04% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The UTRS share’s 52-week high remains $4.55, putting it -1650.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $43.66M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) trade information

After registering a -2.04% downside in the last session, Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2800 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -2.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.29%, and -8.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.89%. Short interest in Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 94.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UTRS has been trading -1823.08% off suggested target high and -1823.08% from its likely low.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Minerva Surgical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) shares are -68.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.25% against 20.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.10% this quarter before jumping 45.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.81 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.94 million and $12.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.20% before jumping 6.50% in the following quarter.

UTRS Dividends

Minerva Surgical Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Minerva Surgical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS)’s Major holders

Minerva Surgical Inc. insiders hold 1.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.34% of the shares at 94.34% float percentage. In total, 93.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 5.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vivo Capital, LLC with 2.22 million shares, or about 1.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.49 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.36 million shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.2 million, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.