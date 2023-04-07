Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV)’s traded shares stood at 65253.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.75, to imply a decrease of -8.12% or -$0.42 in intraday trading. The LPTV share’s 52-week high remains $14.50, putting it -205.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.76. The company has a valuation of $254.74M, with an average of 47360.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Loop Media Inc. (LPTV), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LPTV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV) trade information

After registering a -8.12% downside in the last session, Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.75 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -8.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.16%, and -21.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.25%. Short interest in Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 6.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.13, implying an increase of 33.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.25 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPTV has been trading -68.42% off suggested target high and -31.58% from its likely low.

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Loop Media Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) shares are 6.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.82% against -8.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 74.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $7.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.58 million.

LPTV Dividends

Loop Media Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Loop Media Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV)’s Major holders

Loop Media Inc. insiders hold 52.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.90% of the shares at 4.00% float percentage. In total, 1.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. with 61234.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.41 million.