Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 56.75% Year-To-Date

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.11, to imply an increase of 13.56% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The LBPH share’s 52-week high remains $6.23, putting it -21.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.70. The company has a valuation of $112.88M, with an average of 45440.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information

After registering a 13.56% upside in the last session, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.24 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 13.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.38%, and 6.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.75%. Short interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) saw shorts transact 17850.0 shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) shares are 33.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.75% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -32.70% this quarter before falling -32.10% for the next one.

LBPH Dividends

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s Major holders

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 22.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.92% of the shares at 79.78% float percentage. In total, 61.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cormorant Asset Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.12 million shares (or 10.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.51 million shares, or about 7.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.93 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 0.77 million shares. This is just over 5.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.73 million, or 5.39% of the shares, all valued at about 2.39 million.