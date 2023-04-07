Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) Stock Has Dropped -19.20% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.62, to imply a decrease of -4.23% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The LASE share’s 52-week high remains $7.23, putting it -99.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.50. The company has a valuation of $28.92M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 578.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) trade information

After registering a -4.23% downside in the last session, Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.99 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -4.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.47%, and -19.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.45%. Short interest in Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) saw shorts transact 0.39 million shares and set a 3.07 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 63.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LASE has been trading -176.24% off suggested target high and -176.24% from its likely low.

Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) estimates and forecasts

LASE Dividends

Laser Photonics Corporation has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Laser Photonics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE)’s Major holders

Laser Photonics Corporation insiders hold 61.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.06% of the shares at 8.04% float percentage. In total, 3.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Investments, LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 46464.0 shares (or 0.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94786.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sterling Investment Advisors, Ltd. with 20000.0 shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $40800.0.