Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Dropped -20.11 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s traded shares stood at 66414.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.86, to imply a decrease of -12.27% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The KRBP share’s 52-week high remains $27.00, putting it -844.06% down since that peak but still an impressive -10.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.16. The company has a valuation of $2.60M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 119.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

After registering a -12.27% downside in the last session, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.10 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -12.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.11%, and -48.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.24%. Short interest in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw shorts transact 33700.0 shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 07 and April 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. insiders hold 4.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.94% of the shares at 11.41% float percentage. In total, 10.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 18331.0 shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52426.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc with 3567.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $10201.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 36662.0 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4285.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 12255.0.