Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Has Fallen -643.33% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s traded shares stood at 66816.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.60, to imply a decrease of -3.33% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The PIK share’s 52-week high remains $4.46, putting it -643.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $4.49M, with an average of 96370.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 228.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kidpik Corp. (PIK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PIK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

After registering a -3.33% downside in the last session, Kidpik Corp. (PIK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7170 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.57%, and -26.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.72%. Short interest in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) saw shorts transact 49740.0 shares and set a 1.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 80.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PIK has been trading -400.0% off suggested target high and -400.0% from its likely low.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.33 million and $3.77 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.70% before jumping 19.20% in the following quarter.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kidpik Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Kidpik Corp. insiders hold 86.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.08% of the shares at 7.89% float percentage. In total, 1.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Securities, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 24520.0 shares (or 0.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17107.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 20483.0 shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $14290.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kidpik Corp. (PIK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 19500.0 shares. This is just over 0.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28177.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17334.0, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 13258.0.