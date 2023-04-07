Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Dropped -41.20% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.45, to imply an increase of 2.30% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The KXIN share’s 52-week high remains $1.29, putting it -186.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $85.23M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 268.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

After registering a 2.30% upside in the last session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5500 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.41%, and -2.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.51%. Short interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kaixin Auto Holdings has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Kaixin Auto Holdings insiders hold 38.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.23% of the shares at 0.37% float percentage. In total, 0.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 90645.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $69796.0.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71777.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 90645.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 44416.0.