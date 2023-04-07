Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Fell -352.05% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR)’s traded shares stood at 69314.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply a decrease of -2.93% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The JFBR share’s 52-week high remains $3.30, putting it -352.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $4.94M, with an average of 73160.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 390.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) trade information

After registering a -2.93% downside in the last session, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7800 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -2.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.67%, and -40.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.24%. Short interest in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) estimates and forecasts

JFBR Dividends

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR)’s Major holders

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd insiders hold 69.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.36% of the shares at 14.22% float percentage. In total, 4.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Walleye Capital LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 4.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC with 24038.0 shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $24518.0.