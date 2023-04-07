Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Up 1.90% Year-To-Date

Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s traded shares stood at 64871.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.42, to imply an increase of 10.00% or $1.22 in intraday trading. The JANX share’s 52-week high remains $23.64, putting it -76.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.39. The company has a valuation of $538.28M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 121.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) trade information

After registering a 10.00% upside in the last session, Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.78 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 10.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.69%, and -14.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.90%. Short interest in Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) saw shorts transact 2.15 million shares and set a 12.48 days time to cover.

Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Janux Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) shares are -5.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -55.26% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -48.50% this quarter before falling -46.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 80.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $800k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $500k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.62 million and $1.59 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -50.50% before dropping -68.50% in the following quarter.

JANX Dividends

Janux Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Janux Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s Major holders

Janux Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 11.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.60% of the shares at 116.41% float percentage. In total, 103.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.67 million shares (or 20.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.25 million shares, or about 15.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $84.59 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.72 million shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.64 million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about 8.71 million.