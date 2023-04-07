Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Up 128.83% Year-To-Date

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.27, to imply an increase of 3.25% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The IVDA share’s 52-week high remains $4.87, putting it -283.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $17.18M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IVDA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information

After registering a 3.25% upside in the last session, Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5400 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 3.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.83%, and 16.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 128.83%. Short interest in Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) saw shorts transact 0.36 million shares and set a 0.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 57.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IVDA has been trading -136.22% off suggested target high and -136.22% from its likely low.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.12 million.

IVDA Dividends

Iveda Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Iveda Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders

Iveda Solutions Inc. insiders hold 19.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.09% of the shares at 16.30% float percentage. In total, 13.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.93 million shares (or 7.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.64 million shares, or about 4.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.41 million.