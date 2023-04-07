It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) At $4.45.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s traded shares stood at 86637.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.45, to imply an increase of 1.60% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The ALXO share’s 52-week high remains $19.25, putting it -332.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.23. The company has a valuation of $182.94M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 232.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALXO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.8.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

After registering a 1.60% upside in the last session, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.73 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.41%, and -28.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.51%. Short interest in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw shorts transact 3.87 million shares and set a 16.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.75, implying an increase of 84.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALXO has been trading -978.65% off suggested target high and -34.83% from its likely low.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) shares are -57.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.26% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.30% this quarter before falling -7.40% for the next one.

ALXO Dividends

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.69% of the shares at 104.37% float percentage. In total, 101.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by venBio Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.7 million shares (or 23.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $109.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.11 million shares, or about 14.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $68.9 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.28 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 million, or 2.92% of the shares, all valued at about 13.43 million.