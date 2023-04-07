Is Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX) Poised For Further Gains At A 56.12% Distance From The Low?

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX)’s traded shares stood at 50777.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.96, to imply an increase of 4.26% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The SONX share’s 52-week high remains $3.91, putting it -99.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $94.67M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 152.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) trade information

After registering a 4.26% upside in the last session, Sonendo Inc. (SONX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0400 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 4.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.62%, and -1.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.74%. Short interest in Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) saw shorts transact 1.61 million shares and set a 3.6 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sonendo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sonendo Inc. (SONX) shares are 42.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.97% against 9.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 70.80% this quarter before jumping 59.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $11.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.12 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.89 million and $9.03 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.00% before jumping 23.10% in the following quarter.

SONX Dividends

Sonendo Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonendo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX)’s Major holders

Sonendo Inc. insiders hold 20.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.30% of the shares at 83.41% float percentage. In total, 66.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.98 million shares (or 11.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with 4.92 million shares, or about 9.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $13.91 million.

We also have Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonendo Inc. (SONX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 0.9 million shares. This is just over 1.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.38 million, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 0.4 million.