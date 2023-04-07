Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Poised For Further Gains At A 72.77% Distance From The Low?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s traded shares stood at 53853.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.75, to imply an increase of 1.97% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The CRBP share’s 52-week high remains $14.70, putting it -89.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $39.21M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 450.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRBP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.09.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

After registering a 1.97% upside in the last session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.97 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.23%, and 207.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 133.79%. Short interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw shorts transact 2.96 million shares and set a 2.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120.00, implying an increase of 93.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $120.00 and $120.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRBP has been trading -1448.39% off suggested target high and -1448.39% from its likely low.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) shares are 53.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.35% against 13.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -70.40% this quarter before jumping 28.80% for the next one.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.41% of the shares at 9.44% float percentage. In total, 9.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 3.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 78518.0 shares, or about 1.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.61 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 0.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 72935.0, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 0.57 million.