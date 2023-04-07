INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Is Currently -334.48 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s traded shares stood at 58602.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply a decrease of -7.23% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The INVO share’s 52-week high remains $2.52, putting it -334.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $7.56M, with an average of 74790.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 187.85K shares over the past 3 months.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) trade information

After registering a -7.23% downside in the last session, INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6759 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -7.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.20%, and 15.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.70%. Short interest in INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) saw shorts transact 66330.0 shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -80.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $260k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.05 million and $163k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -91.50% before jumping 1,354.00% in the following quarter.

INVO Dividends

INVO Bioscience Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. INVO Bioscience Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s Major holders

INVO Bioscience Inc. insiders hold 8.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.50% of the shares at 10.43% float percentage. In total, 9.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.62 million shares (or 7.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.37 million shares, or about 4.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.16 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.26 million shares. This is just over 3.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 1.33% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.