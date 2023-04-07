International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX: THM): Can A Stock Be Up 52.85% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply an increase of 4.82% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The THM share’s 52-week high remains $1.09, putting it -67.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $114.27M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 140.81K shares over the past 3 months.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) trade information

After registering a 4.82% upside in the last session, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6800 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 4.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.47%, and 27.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.85%. Short interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.63 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 67.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THM has been trading -207.69% off suggested target high and -207.69% from its likely low.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) estimates and forecasts

THM Dividends

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM)’s Major holders

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.35% of the shares at 82.81% float percentage. In total, 82.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Paulson & Company, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 61.93 million shares (or 31.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprott Inc. with 26.79 million shares, or about 13.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $13.87 million.

We also have Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Sprott Gold Equity Fund holds roughly 8.12 million shares. This is just over 4.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.55 million, or 3.35% of the shares, all valued at about 2.83 million.