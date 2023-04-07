Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX: ITRG): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX:ITRG)’s traded shares stood at 62983.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply an increase of 0.19% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ITRG share’s 52-week high remains $1.44, putting it -176.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $41.56M, with an average of 86210.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 93.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX:ITRG) trade information

After registering a 0.19% upside in the last session, Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5700, jumping 0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.15%, and 4.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.71%. Short interest in Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX:ITRG) saw shorts transact 10580.0 shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Integra Resources Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) shares are -6.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.62% against 16.50%.

ITRG Dividends

Integra Resources Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Integra Resources Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX:ITRG)’s Major holders

Integra Resources Corp. insiders hold 16.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.77% of the shares at 27.15% float percentage. In total, 22.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.74 million shares (or 7.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Merk Investments LLC with 3.23 million shares, or about 4.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.04 million.

We also have Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds roughly 4.11 million shares. This is just over 5.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.23 million, or 4.05% of the shares, all valued at about 2.13 million.