Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO): How Can A Stock Be Down -29.44% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.84, to imply a decrease of -1.52% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ISPO share’s 52-week high remains $8.54, putting it -916.67% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $102.18M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 259.17K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.52% downside in the last session, Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0300, dropping -1.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.40%, and -30.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.44%. Short interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) saw shorts transact 0.96 million shares and set a 3.02 days time to cover.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inspirato Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) shares are -65.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.19% against 10.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.70% this quarter before falling -116.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $85.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $88.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $82.07 million and $83.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.80% before jumping 5.60% in the following quarter.

Inspirato Incorporated has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inspirato Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inspirato Incorporated insiders hold 3.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.24% of the shares at 71.43% float percentage. In total, 69.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by KPCB XIV Associates, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.89 million shares (or 20.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC with 10.72 million shares, or about 18.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $25.29 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Janus Henderson Venture Fund holds roughly 1.43 million shares. This is just over 2.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 2.58 million.