InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Thursday – Up 21.37% From The Lows, What Happens Next

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply an increase of 4.46% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The INM share’s 52-week high remains $35.50, putting it -2934.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $4.33M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 851.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

After registering a 4.46% upside in the last session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2100 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 4.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.31%, and -12.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.08%. Short interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw shorts transact 73350.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 94.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INM has been trading -1609.4% off suggested target high and -1609.4% from its likely low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 359.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $321k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $470k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5k and $4k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6,320.00% before jumping 11,650.00% in the following quarter.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.48% of the shares at 3.49% float percentage. In total, 3.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 97163.0 shares (or 2.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 17724.0 shares, or about 0.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $35802.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 556.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1473.0