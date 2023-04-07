Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 11.54% Year-To-Date

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply a decrease of -10.08% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The IKT share’s 52-week high remains $1.44, putting it -157.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $16.11M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 440.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

After registering a -10.08% downside in the last session, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6920 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -10.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.92%, and -19.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.54%. Short interest in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -96.80% compared to the previous financial year.

IKT Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 25.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.06% of the shares at 30.93% float percentage. In total, 23.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ACT Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 3.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.53 million shares, or about 1.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.48 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 1.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42885.0, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 25954.0.