How Much Is MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB)’s traded shares stood at 64413.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.24, to imply an increase of 1.64% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The MRDB share’s 52-week high remains $14.45, putting it -1065.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $81.23M, with an average of 66930.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 101.85K shares over the past 3 months.

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB) trade information

After registering a 1.64% upside in the last session, MariaDB plc (MRDB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4300 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.82%, and -58.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.92%. Short interest in MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB) saw shorts transact 14120.0 shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

MariaDB plc (MRDB) estimates and forecasts

MRDB Dividends

MariaDB plc has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MariaDB plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB)’s Major holders

MariaDB plc insiders hold 39.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.21% of the shares at 48.12% float percentage. In total, 29.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Intel Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.28 million shares (or 9.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 4.56 million shares, or about 6.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $18.19 million.

We also have FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund and Source Capital Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MariaDB plc (MRDB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 1.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 72045.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 0.71 million.