Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) Thursday â€“ The Stock Is Down -52.35% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)â€™s traded shares stood at 90797.0 during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $4.26, to imply an increase of 1.43% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The HBIO shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $6.49, putting it -52.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.98. The company has a valuation of $180.54M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 86.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HBIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) trade information

After registering a 1.43% upside in the last session, Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.39 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.95%, and 71.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.79%. Short interest in Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 3.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.23, implying a decrease of -0.71% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $3.70 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HBIO has been trading -17.37% off suggested target high and 13.15% from its likely low.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Harvard Bioscience Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) shares are 73.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.00% against -9.50%. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $30.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.05 million and $28.78 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.20% before jumping 0.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -55.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -64.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

HBIO Dividends

Harvard Bioscience Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Harvard Bioscience Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)â€™s Major holders

Harvard Bioscience Inc. insiders hold 11.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.27% of the shares at 83.55% float percentage. In total, 74.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Asset Management, Llc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.19 million shares (or 7.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harvey Partners, LLC with 2.91 million shares, or about 6.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $8.06 million.

We also have Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Heartland Value Fund holds roughly 1.05 million shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.96 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 2.47 million.