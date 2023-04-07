GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) Loss Of -27.88 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply a decrease of -5.41% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The GVP share’s 52-week high remains $1.94, putting it -234.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $12.28M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 100.49K shares over the past 3 months.

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) trade information

After registering a -5.41% downside in the last session, GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7398 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -5.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.15%, and -27.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.86%. Short interest in GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw shorts transact 89340.0 shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GSE Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) shares are -34.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.69% against 9.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $27.6 million.

GVP Dividends

GSE Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GSE Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s Major holders

GSE Systems Inc. insiders hold 8.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.16% of the shares at 38.57% float percentage. In total, 35.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.5 million shares (or 7.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.84 million shares, or about 3.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.76 million.

We also have Needham Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Needham Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 1.5 million shares. This is just over 7.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.54 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 0.49 million.