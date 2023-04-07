GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Could shrink By -830.23% Or More

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply an increase of 2.58% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The GRNA share’s 52-week high remains $10.40, putting it -2318.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $65.50M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 340.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRNA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

After registering a 2.58% upside in the last session, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4900 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 2.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.92%, and -4.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.94%. Short interest in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) saw shorts transact 2.61 million shares and set a 14.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.30, implying an increase of 81.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.60 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRNA has been trading -830.23% off suggested target high and -39.53% from its likely low.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -69.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $500k.

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings insiders hold 42.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.78% of the shares at 46.91% float percentage. In total, 26.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cormorant Asset Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.19 million shares (or 6.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY with 6.49 million shares, or about 4.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.66 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.71 million shares. This is just over 1.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.81 million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 1.88 million.