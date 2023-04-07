Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Is 18.08% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s traded shares stood at 50893.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.60, to imply an increase of 0.58% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The HTOO share’s 52-week high remains $10.83, putting it -316.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.13. The company has a valuation of $35.89M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 101.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HTOO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) trade information

After registering a 0.58% upside in the last session, Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.22 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.17%, and -22.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.31%. Short interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 2.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.81, implying an increase of 70.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.60 and $11.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HTOO has been trading -335.38% off suggested target high and -153.85% from its likely low.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $559k and $36k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 186.20% before jumping 5,316.70% in the following quarter.

HTOO Dividends

Fusion Fuel Green PLC has its next earnings report out between May 24 and May 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s Major holders

Fusion Fuel Green PLC insiders hold 8.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.81% of the shares at 45.81% float percentage. In total, 41.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MAK Capital One LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.07 million shares (or 18.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Teilinger Capital Ltd. with 0.56 million shares, or about 5.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.44 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X/MSCI Portugal ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X/MSCI Portugal ETF holds roughly 13359.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34733.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6074.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 15792.0.