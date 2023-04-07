Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) Is Worth Considering At $0.56

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply an increase of 0.38% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The FURY share’s 52-week high remains $0.79, putting it -41.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $105.29M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 162.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FURY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) trade information

After registering a 0.38% upside in the last session, Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5990 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.87%, and 8.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.24%. Short interest in Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) saw shorts transact 0.64 million shares and set a 5.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 62.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FURY has been trading -167.86% off suggested target high and -167.86% from its likely low.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fury Gold Mines Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) shares are 33.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.43% against 16.40%.

FURY Dividends

Fury Gold Mines Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY)’s Major holders

Fury Gold Mines Limited insiders hold 4.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.45% of the shares at 13.01% float percentage. In total, 12.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 7.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ingalls & Snyder with 2.17 million shares, or about 1.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.93 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, DFA International Vector Equity Port holds roughly 16500.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5875.0