Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s traded shares stood at 69140.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply a decrease of -4.52% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The VINE share’s 52-week high remains $4.30, putting it -975.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $4.58M, with an average of 23000.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 91.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) trade information

After registering a -4.52% downside in the last session, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4987 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -4.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.86%, and -59.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.04%. Short interest in Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) saw shorts transact 84230.0 shares and set a 2.28 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) estimates and forecasts

VINE Dividends

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fresh Vine Wine Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s Major holders

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. insiders hold 61.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.62% of the shares at 1.59% float percentage. In total, 0.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 25000.0 shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44250.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15451.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $27348.0.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 25000.0 shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44250.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15451.0, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 27348.0.