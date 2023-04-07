Following A 1.49% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY)?

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s traded shares stood at 61535.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.80, to imply a decrease of -3.80% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The DGLY share’s 52-week high remains $24.40, putting it -542.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.57. The company has a valuation of $8.32M, with an average of 61970.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 73.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DGLY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.42.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

After registering a -3.80% downside in the last session, Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.70 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -3.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.49%, and -14.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.35%. Short interest in Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 70.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DGLY has been trading -294.74% off suggested target high and -189.47% from its likely low.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 6.90% this quarter before falling -482.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.29 million and $9.35 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.10% before jumping 10.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 517.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

DGLY Dividends

Digital Ally Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 22 and May 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digital Ally Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Major holders

Digital Ally Inc. insiders hold 7.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.69% of the shares at 14.85% float percentage. In total, 13.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 84592.0 shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.77 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds roughly 76644.0 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52250.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.48 million.