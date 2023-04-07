Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Jumped 8.29% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s traded shares stood at 61577.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.08, to imply an increase of 8.49% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The DUO share’s 52-week high remains $6.42, putting it -494.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $7.02M, with an average of 1.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 377.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

After registering a 8.49% upside in the last session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1500, jumping 8.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.79%, and 32.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.42%. Short interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw shorts transact 56370.0 shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -56.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $26.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.91 million.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 17 and May 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. insiders hold 10.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.52% of the shares at 0.58% float percentage. In total, 0.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26066.0 shares (or 0.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23720.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 8260.0 shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6352.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2821.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3328.0