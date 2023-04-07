Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)’s traded shares stood at 54152.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.79, to imply a decrease of -1.29% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The TRDA share’s 52-week high remains $24.38, putting it -76.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.12. The company has a valuation of $472.72M, with an average of 41170.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 47.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (TRDA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TRDA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.95.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) trade information

After registering a -1.29% downside in the last session, Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (TRDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.66 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -1.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.25%, and 20.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.00%. Short interest in Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) saw shorts transact 1.15 million shares and set a 17.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 8.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRDA has been trading -81.29% off suggested target high and 85.5% from its likely low.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (TRDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Entrada Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (TRDA) shares are -1.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.91% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 237.70% this quarter before falling -8.10% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $119 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7 million.

TRDA Dividends

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Entrada Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)’s Major holders

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 16.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.89% of the shares at 89.29% float percentage. In total, 74.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.87 million shares (or 14.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MPM Asset Management, LLC with 4.43 million shares, or about 13.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $59.84 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (TRDA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.79 million shares. This is just over 5.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.6 million, or 1.91% of the shares, all valued at about 9.47 million.