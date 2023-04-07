Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) Stock Falling -13.16% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply an increase of 3.61% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The EAST share’s 52-week high remains $1.49, putting it -496.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $2.79M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 188.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

After registering a 3.61% upside in the last session, Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3600 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 3.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.63%, and -13.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.22%. Short interest in Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 5.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 85.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $1.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EAST has been trading -600.0% off suggested target high and -600.0% from its likely low.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.75 million and $3.74 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.00% before jumping 27.50% in the following quarter.

EAST Dividends

Eastside Distilling Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eastside Distilling Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

Eastside Distilling Inc. insiders hold 8.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.30% of the shares at 5.76% float percentage. In total, 5.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARS Investment Partners, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 2.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57012.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.13 million shares, or about 2.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $30425.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36818.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 64681.0, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 16299.0.