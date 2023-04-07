Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) Have Dipped -82.58% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply a decrease of -4.20% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The DRMA share’s 52-week high remains $22.72, putting it -1892.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $0.97M, with an average of 4.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 852.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

After registering a -4.20% downside in the last session, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4200 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -4.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.42%, and -72.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.58%. Short interest in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) saw shorts transact 12000.0 shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dermata Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) shares are -87.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.47% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 49.80% this quarter before jumping 71.40% for the next one.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 28.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.14% of the shares at 3.01% float percentage. In total, 2.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8860.0 shares (or 0.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10100.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 2332.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2658.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 15860.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18080.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10769.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 12276.0.