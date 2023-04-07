CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Surged -85.06% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s traded shares stood at 84155.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.50, to imply a decrease of -4.46% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The CXAI share’s 52-week high remains $13.47, putting it -798.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $17.57M, with an average of 0.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 292.46K shares over the past 3 months.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

After registering a -4.46% downside in the last session, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4982 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -4.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.66%, and -83.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.10%.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) estimates and forecasts

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CXApp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

CXApp Inc. insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.29% of the shares at 13.31% float percentage. In total, 13.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 38180.0 shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57270.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 28603.0 shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $42904.0.