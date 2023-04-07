Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Stock Has Dropped -4.42% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply a decrease of -2.99% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The COEP share’s 52-week high remains $21.42, putting it -1547.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $28.08M, with an average of 1.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 337.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COEP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information

After registering a -2.99% downside in the last session, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6249 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.24%, and -4.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.10%. Short interest in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 1.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 78.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COEP has been trading -361.54% off suggested target high and -361.54% from its likely low.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) estimates and forecasts

COEP Dividends

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP)’s Major holders

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 52.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.23% of the shares at 40.15% float percentage. In total, 19.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.86 million shares (or 14.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Creative Planning with 0.65 million shares, or about 3.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.99 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2844.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5261.0