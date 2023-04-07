Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARM) Down -45.39% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.83, to imply a decrease of -3.74% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The CARM share’s 52-week high remains $8.21, putting it -190.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.77. The company has a valuation of $113.57M, with an average of 84520.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 139.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) trade information

After registering a -3.74% downside in the last session, Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.20 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -3.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.41%, and -22.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.39%. Short interest in Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 76.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CARM has been trading -324.03% off suggested target high and -324.03% from its likely low.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carisma Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) shares are -30.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -280.00% against 13.40%.

CARM Dividends

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carisma Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM)’s Major holders

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 22.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.91% of the shares at 22.97% float percentage. In total, 17.91% institutions holds shares in the company.