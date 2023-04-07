Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Thursday’s Performance: Up 71.01% From The Lows, Now What?

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s traded shares stood at 81935.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.76, to imply a decrease of -4.50% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The CDIO share’s 52-week high remains $10.25, putting it -271.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $25.42M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CDIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

After registering a -4.50% downside in the last session, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.05 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -4.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.98%, and -48.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 160.38%. Short interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) saw shorts transact 81770.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 65.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDIO has been trading -189.86% off suggested target high and -189.86% from its likely low.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $400 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $500 million.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 36.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.04% of the shares at 4.78% float percentage. In total, 3.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Linden Advisors LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 85713.0 shares (or 0.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90855.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 25698.0 shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $27239.0.

We also have AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 39048.0 shares. This is just over 0.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29228.0, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 0.29 million.