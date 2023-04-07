Boom Or Bust: Where Is JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) Stock Headed Next?

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s traded shares stood at 0.27 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.62, to imply an increase of 3.85% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The JOAN share’s 52-week high remains $11.55, putting it -612.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $70.19M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 209.69K shares over the past 3 months.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) trade information

After registering a 3.85% upside in the last session, JOANN Inc. (JOAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7400 this Thursday, 04/06/23, jumping 3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.14%, and -42.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.16%. Short interest in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw shorts transact 2.57 million shares and set a 11.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.20, implying an increase of 26.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JOAN has been trading -116.05% off suggested target high and 38.27% from its likely low.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JOANN Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. JOANN Inc. (JOAN) shares are -75.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.53% against 1.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -190.90% this quarter before falling -42.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $480.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $446.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $498 million and $463.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.50% before dropping -3.70% in the following quarter.

JOAN Dividends

JOANN Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 31 and June 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JOANN Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 27.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s Major holders

JOANN Inc. insiders hold 6.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.45% of the shares at 97.82% float percentage. In total, 91.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 27.89 million shares (or 68.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 3.02 million shares, or about 7.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.89 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Royce Total Return Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JOANN Inc. (JOAN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.73 million shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.91 million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about 1.47 million.