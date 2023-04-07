Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) Stock?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s traded shares stood at 79027.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply a decrease of -4.44% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SGBX share’s 52-week high remains $2.55, putting it -168.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $11.94M, with an average of 1.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 216.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGBX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

After registering a -4.44% downside in the last session, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0650 this Thursday, 04/06/23, dropping -4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.52%, and -5.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.66%. Short interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 4.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 85.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $6.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGBX has been trading -584.21% off suggested target high and -584.21% from its likely low.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 29.40% this quarter before jumping 57.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.9 million.

SGBX Dividends

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out on March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. insiders hold 21.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.00% of the shares at 16.62% float percentage. In total, 13.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Group One Trading, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.18 million shares (or 9.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.31 million shares, or about 2.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.55 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.